Although it is already a game that does not have much of the spotlight because it was released a long time ago, Street Fighter 6 has remained relevant due to all the content that is arriving, and among the DLC we have none other than the iconic Ninja Turtles. So now this team of characters are going to face Ryu and other contenders who are willing to defend their champion titles in the video game created by Capcom.

To celebrate its arrival, a gameplay has been released, in which we can see Leonard in the fighters' lobby, as well as in fierce contests where forgiveness has been put aside and winning is the priority. And of course, although weapons are not allowed in these fights, the exception has been made with the ninja's swords that move as if they were powerful blades. A kind of well-rehearsed ballet could be defined.

Here you can see it:

This was the synopsis of the collaboration:

Cowabunga! Devour that slice of pizza and get ready for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Street Fighter 6 collaboration on August 8. Go rad with TMNT gear and emotes, new titles, TMNT stamps, in-game device wallpapers, Photo Mode camera frames, and turn your custom World Tour and Battle Hub avatar into your favorite turtle.

Remember that Street Fighter 6 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: The collaborations have not stopped coming to this fighting game, because until recently we had the one with Spy However, 2024 seems promising for the saga in events like EVO.