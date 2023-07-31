













That is what the artists in charge of scoring this film, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are well known for their work as part of Nine Inch Nails, revealed. His contributions to music are outstanding.

In addition to working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant They have participated in other Hollywood films. Those are the cases of The Social Network (2010), The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011) and gone girl (2014).

We recommend: Xbox will launch pizza smell controls in honor of the Ninja Turtles.

Regarding animation, his work with Soul (2020), by Pixar and Disney, caused great satisfaction to music lovers.

As for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tape, they decided to create a theme in reference to the work of Hajime Isayama.

Fountain: Paramount Pictures.

His name is Attack on Titan and can hear it on Spotify, although they do need to have an account. It is a clear reference to the musicians of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant to this manga and anime.

The media that have already seen this film from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon say that it includes some references to Japanese animation. Of course, since its premiere has not yet arrived, it is difficult to know in which scene this melody can be heard.

To know the context of Attack on Titan in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant you have to wait for its release. This film will have its premiere on August 2, 2023 in the United States.

However, in Mexico and other Latin American countries it will be until the 10th of the month mentioned above.

So it’s best to watch out for spoilers, which will be at the time of day. It is curious that Paramount decided to release it so many days apart.

