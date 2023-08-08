Street Fighter 6 will receive crossover content from the Ninja Turtles this week. As revealed in a new trailer for Capcomthe collaboration will begin on August 8 and will allow players to unlock a variety of content from the TMNT. This includes new outfits, accessories, emotes, stamps, and more.

“Cowabunga!” says the advertisement for Capcom. “Devour that slice of pizza and get ready for the collaboration of the Ninja Turtles x Street Fighter 6 on August 8! “Slide with team and emoticons of the TMNTnew titles, stamps of the TMNTin-game device wallpapers, Photo Mode camera frames, and turn your custom avatar in the World Tour and Battle Hub into your favorite turtle.”

This collaboration is designed to tie in with the launch of TMNT: Mutant Mayhemthe last film of the TMNT which is currently in theaters. The turtles They are no stranger to video game collaborations and have appeared in more crossovers than most other non-gaming franchises.

Games that have included content from the TMNT in the past include Injustice 2, Smite, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, Brawlhalla and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

They have also appeared as playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the series Nickelodeon Kart Racers.

Two independent games were released last year from the TMNT for pc and consoles, both of which were critically acclaimed.

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection was a retro compilation featuring 13 classic games from the Ninja Turtles in 8 and 16 bits, while TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was a new fighting game designed as a spiritual successor to the arcade games of konami as Turtles in Time.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I like the idea, but I’m not thrilled with the execution, I think he did it better injustice 2but it has to do with the fact that the World Tour mode of SF6.