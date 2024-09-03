Naruto and the Ninja Turtles They announced a crossover that allows us to see different shinobi sharing a world. Kurama and Spiltner could break the barriers in the same issue, the details of the special title are slowly being revealed and the new cover of the comic will take your breath away.

Naruto and the Ninja Turtles They appear in the same violet tone sharing a cover between jumps, Dare to discover more details of the crossover below.

The story (according to a comics specialist website) would have hints of collaboration between the ninjas:

“Team 7 will be heading to a new version of TMNT territory! Metaphorically (and it seems literally) a section of the TMNT is added to the Naruto world in this story […]. Series artist Hendry Prasetya has done a ton of truly amazing design work to make this possible. “He has a powerful design jutsu.”

The visuals for the crossover are slowly being revealed and getting fans excited. The latest one that came out allows us to see the shinobi on the same canvas with an infant Naruto leading the mission. Do you think teenagers can get along or will they have intense rivalries?

Remember that we’ll be seeing shinobi at a young age, so there’s no shortage of jokes and misunderstandings. We’re quite intrigued about what’s next for our young ninjas!

Source: IDW

We recommend: Review: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – The best adventure of the teenage mutants in years

Where can I watch Naruto?

Naruto It is one of the most popular manga that focuses on shinobithe installment is by Masashi Kishimoto and positioned the world of ninja in a fantastic way in the world, now, the iconic blonde protagonist maintains the saga as a sequel, since Boruto, his son, is the one who inherited the will of the shinobi and is the protagonist of a new adventure, after Naruto achieved his goal of becoming Hokage of the hidden village of the Leaf.

Naruto (both series) and the delivery of Boruto are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.