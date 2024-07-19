The ninja world still has a lot to offer and it seems that a crossover that would never have crossed our minds makes more sense than anything else: Naruto and the Ninja Turtles fighting the same evil with strength and humor.

That’s right, an X forum shared an image that allows us to appreciate the brand new ninja together, and although It is rumored that it will be a full-fledged comic, but we still have to wait to confirm it.

The image of the crossover lets us see a young Naruto in the center and the four ninja turtles splendorously adorning the space. Together they would really make a big fuss. The shinobi are a very important image of the entertainment industry and their appearance together could be a delivery full of noise and fan service but it would not be destined to be bad.

Seeing a young Naruto next to the turtles again would be a dream come true! And well, it’s not really a dream come true, you can actually appreciate the art below.

What do you think? You can feel the ninja energy, right?

How many seasons does Naruto have?

Naruto is the manga work written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, the saga came to recreate the idea of ​​the shinobi in the world. Now, the blue-eyed blonde is one of the greatest ninja representatives in the world.

Naruto has several plot lines at this point. The first installment follows the boy’s childhood, the second: Naruto Shippuden follows his adolescence, which is when the conflict with Sasuke, his best friend, is resolved and the ninja war is experienced. After this comes the title of Boruto Next Generations which follows the adventures of Naruto’s son and is currently being developed as a manga—by a different author but with Kishimoto’s approval— Boruto: Two Blue Vortex which focuses solely on Naruto’s son, in an attempt to separate the story and make it as independent as possible.

The anime productions have been handled by Pierrot studio and the manga available under the Shuēisha label.

