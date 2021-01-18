It’s been almost exactly a year since Ninja Theory announced Project: Mara, a new horror title that was going to bet on realism as a fundamental pillar. Since then we have heard little about the work, as the British studio is also immersed in the development of the highly anticipated Hellblade 2. However, today Ninja Theory has shown the process of capturing reality in the new Project video: Mara, a new development diary of his series called The Dreadnought Diaries whose objective is to show not only how the project is progressing, but also to delve into the artistic process of a game that generates many questions and that little by little is giving answers.
“In the third episode of Dreadnoght Developer Diaries we take a closer look at the artistic process after Project: Mara; we see the various techniques and tools used by the team to capture reality and create our most ambitious and realistic game scenario “, reads the description of the video that Ninja Theory has shared on its official YouTube channel. As you can see in the video inserted before this paragraph, the English company has shown various comparative between images taken from reality itself and its impressive translation to the world of videogames, thanks to in-engine replicas.
Ninja Theory wants to redefine the concept of entertainment with a new project
Although it is difficult to think that the final video game manages to maintain that level of fidelity, the Ninja Theory ambition with this project it seems to have no limits. The video ends without offering any new details about the Project: Mara launch window, as expected, as it seems to be far in time yet. What we do know is that Ninja Theory announced a few days ago to be looking for new talents to join your team. Seeing that Hellblade 2 and Project: Mara are on the horizon, it is not surprising that the British company continues to seek international talent.
