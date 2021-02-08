While we wait for further news on the release date, Ninja Theory shares a trailer for Hellblade 2 in which it shows the lighting of the game. This is actually a very simple tweet that leaves us wishing for much more in-game content. At the moment Ninja Theory shared only a new image from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II that shows Senua as part of a cinematic lighting experiment.

It’s an impressive image that certainly lives up to the description Ninja Theory puts in his tweet. So we shouldn’t dismiss it as a Hellblade 2 trailer despite just being an image. Whether or not this will be Senua in the game remains to be seen, but This experiment serves as a sample of the capabilities of Ninja Theory. The image is receiving almost universal praise in responses. This announcement comes after Ninja Theory announced that it would no longer support Bleeding Edge.

Hellblade II uses Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the game creation toolkit that promises amazing graphics and more. Microsoft said that the use of this new engine will take the Hellblade franchise to levels never seen before. The first trailer for Hellblade 2 that was released in December 2019, when it was initially announced, was also very impressive – it was captured in the game engine and is meant to represent what the Xbox Series X is capable of.

Hellblade II takes place in Iceland, which represents a change from the first game, and the game is also making some changes to the story. The original Hellblade was developed by a team of around 20 people, and Ninja Theory has said that it is doubling the size of the team for the sequel after Microsoft acquired the studio.