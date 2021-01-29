The arrival of the Ninja Theory studio to Xbox Game Studios had Bleeding Edge as its first project. A multiplayer game that is far from the expected Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. A game that failed to convince and that its post-launch support has failed to recruit more users. And maybe because of this situation Ninja Theory puts an end to Bleeding Edge updates, although this is not going to mean that the game is going to stop being available.
Through Twitter, the developer wanted to offer a statement to users who are part of itThe Bleeding Edge community. A statement confirming that they will no longer support content, or other types of updates for the game.
With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos!
Now that the studio is focused on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara, and The Insight Project), we have decided that there will be no more content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you fans and keep teaming up and causing chaos!
It is confirmed so Ninja Theory ends Bleeding Edge updates, making it clear that the game is not no longer playable for Xbox and PC console users. Following the information provided by the steam database, there are only 8 players those who have played Bleeding Edge in the last 24 hours, and even if the game servers are maintained, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be something that will be around for long.
What matters most is that Ninja Theory seeks to have all the resources available for the development of its other projects, Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2, Project Mara and The Insight Project. It’s a lot of work and dedicating effort, resources and staff to Bleeding Edge can be a long-term problem. Everything seems logical up to this point, a game that does not work and many games that arouse great interest.
Bleeding Edge Analysis
Released in 2020 for Xbox One and PC, Bleeding Edge it has never been able to convince users. It is not that with the passage of time they have introduced much content to convince new followers, and finally, the failure of the game comes to an end with this decision. Ninja Theory puts an end to the Bleeding Edge updates.
