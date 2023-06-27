ninja theory was acquired for 117 million dollars from Microsoft, The information was shared via FTC documents related to the case against the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Xbox.

THE FTC documents they showed internal Microsoft emails about studios and publishers to watch for potential acquisitions, and candidates included Bungie and Sega as we’ve already reported. In the internal email outlining a proposed acquisition of Sega, on page 10 was a list of “previous transactions” detailing the previous acquisitions of many different companies, including Sony, Microsoft, and Electronic Arts.

Included in the list was Ninja Theory, which is reported as purchased for 117 million dollars. The date on which the acquisition was made public is also mentioned, June 10, 2018 or E3 2018, where Microsoft also announced the acquisition of Turn 10, Playground Games, Compulsion Games and Undead Labs.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

To have some points of reference (based on known data, of course), Electronic Arts acquired in 2017 Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi) for $315 million. Instead, Microsoft acquired Rare in 2002 for $375 million (but considering inflation, that would be much more today). Looking for similar figures, we find for example A Thinking Ape (Single City, Kingdom of Heckfire, Party in my Dorm) purchased by Embracer Group for 105 million in 2020. In 2019, Sony bought Insomniac Games for 229 million in 2019. In short, $117 million for a gaming acquisition isn’t a lot.