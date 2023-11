Marvelous Europe has released the launch trailer for the release Nintendo Switch Of Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun, available from today. As previously anticipated all those who purchase the game by November 8th will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount on the launch price, bringing it to €13.49 instead of €14.99.

Good vision!

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun – Launch Trailer (Switch)

Source: Marvelous Europe