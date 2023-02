ININ Games announced that Ninja JaJaMaru: The Lost RPGs will come up PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in digital format next February 21st. This collection contains two RPGs never released outside Japan and localized in English for the first time:

Ninja JaJaMaru: Gekimadenn – Maboroshi no Kinmajou

Ninja JaJaMaru: Ninpouchou

Below is the new trailer.

Source: ININ Games via Gematsu