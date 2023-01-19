ININ Games announces the opening of pre-orders for the physical edition of Ninja JaJaMaru The Great Yokai Battle+Hell Deluxe Edition. The collection will be available in both retail and digital editions starting from February 21 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchand starting today we will be able to pre-order our physical copy at introductory price of €29.99 through various retailers.
As previously anticipated, six chapters of the franchise will be included in the collection, namely:
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun (1985, Famicom/NES®)
- JaJaMaru’ no Daibouken (1986, Famicom/NES®)
- Oira JaJaMaru! Sekai Daibouken (1990, Game Boy)
- Ninja JaJaMaru – Gingadaisakusen (1991, Famicom/NES®)
- Super Ninja Kid (1994, Super Famicom/SNES®)
- Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle (2022)
We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the collection, wishing you a good vision as always!
Source: ININ Games
