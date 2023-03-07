Directly from the heart of the 80s JaJamaru returns and with him some titles completely unpublished in the West thanks to Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell Deluxe Edition! Let’s see what this edition has to offer that contains the main adventures of JaJamaru and companions.

The series, which debuted with Ninja Kid published in 1984 by Jalecois a spin-off saga that began with Ninja JaJaMaru-kun the following year, consisting of a multitude of titles ranging from classic platformer to RPG through the style adventure Zelda. The intent of ININ Games And City Connection with this Deluxe Edition is to re-propose the new chapter of the series by accompanying it with all the previous titles that have shaped the series over the decades. JaJaMaru is therefore called to face again the Japanese mythological creatures with which he has always clashed, as usual without particular narrative pretexts so that we can be thrown directly into pure gameplay.

This edition in particular, edited in its entirety by City ConnectionOffers us Ninja JaJaMaru The Great Yokai Battle + Hellalready previously published in 2022, to which the originals are added Super Ninja Kid, Ninja JaJaMaru’s Big Adventure, Ninja JaJaMaru: Operation Milky Way, Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great World Adventure (also available in the DX version reworked in color for the first time) e Ninja JaJaMaru-kun. In parallel you can add to the package also Ninja JaJaMaru: The Lost RPGs which in turn contains and for the first time with localization in English, Ninja JaJaMaru The Ninja Skill Book And Ninja JaJaMaru The Legend Of The Golden Castle. Although the backbone of the operation is undoubtedly Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell, the simultaneous publication of the other titles is certainly beneficial to fully understand how games have changed throughout history, offering players the opportunity to analyze their evolution. Play first Ninja JaJaMaru-kun with its now woody controls and then moving on to the new chapter makes you understand how effective it can be even just knowing how to carefully revise a simple formula, just like that of Ninja JaJaMaru-kunto then give it a new lifeblood.

Title: Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell Deluxe Edition

Platform: Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch

Analyzed version: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: Platformer, Action, RPG

Players: 1-2

Publisher: ININ Games

Developer: City Connection

Tongue: Italian or English (texts)

Exit date: February 21, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLCs: Nobody

Note: the Digital Deluxe Edition consists of three separate software, one for Ninja JaJaMaru The Great Yokai Battle + Hell, one called “Bonus” (i.e. the Legendary Ninja Collection) containing titles from the NES, SNES and Game Boy era, and finally, The Lost RPGs. We reviewed Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell Deluxe Edition with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us for free by ININ Games.

It’s time to beat some yokai

Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell has been fully localized into Italian ed in a nutshell it can be defined as fun despite its simplicity. The title consists of nothing but a series of levels each set in a different two-dimensional arena, in which the player is required to defeat all enemies until the bar at the bottom of the screen is completely filled. At that point it will be possible to access the next scenario or the boss on duty if it is present. The bosses in particular perhaps represent the lowest point of the production as their attacks are often not properly readable and require numerous attempts before being understood and finally defeated, often making it frustrating to find yourself in front of a boss knowing you have to try again multiple times. There are many characters unlockable by collecting gold from defeated enemies, ed each character differs from the others not only under the parametric side but also under the aspect of the type of attacks and their range (among the thirty playable characters, among other things, the enemies with whom we will collide in the various scenarios are also included). Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell is divided into three main chapters, and by the middle of the second we have perceived a clear increase in difficulty in some levels and bosses (emphasizing that “+ Hell” placed in the title of the game, in this sense), which become particularly difficult if faced with superficiality. Furthermore, all the stages can be tackled in local cooperative with another player, which perhaps makes everything a little more confusing while still maintaining the gameplay pleasant and sometimes simplifying certain levels.

To help the player, the game offers the possibility to jump on enemies to temporarily stun them and to collect objects that give various types of bonuses (such as energy boosts or attack boosts), while some specific objects, i.e. sakura leaves, must be collected in order to access the bonus level just like in the original chapters. The development team has been able to intelligently rework the iconic elements of the series building a challenge strongly rooted in the past but perfectly modernized for the occasion, also maintaining a technical sector which, although antiquated, remains in perfect line with the series, thus resulting more than sufficient. Apart from the aforementioned internships, the so-called Ranked Stage is also available, which consists of a normal level to be faced in the shortest possible time, however, whose final score will be decisive for climbing the rankings. In the dedicated section it is then possible to view many secondary contents that will delight the fans, among the things that can be viewed, in fact, it is possible to analyze various documents of the time in the Japanese version such as the booklets and the original cartridges for NES And SNES.

The definitive collection?

As anticipated at the beginning the deluxe edition it also allows access to a collection containing the classic chapters, which are re-proposed 1 to 1 without any changes, but only with some extra content such as the original sketches. Before playing we can have a small narrative premise from the game selection screen and, after choosing the title, it will be possible remap controls, change video settings also adding some filters in case we wanted to e add cheats to ease the experience that the law of the time has inevitably made more difficult. In addition, we will be able to rewind the game to correct any errors, freely exit the single game and manually save the game, all features that easily compensate for the limitations of the consoles of the time. These are basic and common functions it must be said, but sufficient for a better use of the product. Finally, we point out as of the games available in this collection probably Super Ninja Kid And Operation Milky Way they are the ones who come out the bestproving to be more captivating than the other titles net again of defects such as an imprecise jump (in the case of Super Ninja Kid).

With regard to Ninja JaJaMaru: The Lost RPGs there is not much to discuss, since some improvements have not been applied to the revived titles and we believe that those approaching them for the first time are unlikely to be impressed. The Ninja Skill Book draw heavily from the typical RPGs of the time both in gameplay and in the structure of the adventure, while instead The Legend Of The Golden Castle is a more classic role-playing game with some interesting gimmicks on the design side but without going much further, with the classic initially inaccessible areas that are unlocked once you get the required accessory. Here too we can enable various cheats to help us, while here it is inexplicably not possible to speed up the reproduction of the software (which is feasible for other titles). These are perhaps the most difficult games to complete not for a question of challenge but for the age factor, this being the pair of titles that have perhaps aged the worst among all those available in the package due to their slowness and verbosity.

In the eighties and early nineties, the series “Super Ninja Kidwas one of Jaleco’s most prolific franchises, spanning several highly successful games. Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell Deluxe Edition is a must-have for anyone who loves the iconic Jump & Run franchise or wants to dive into this world for the first time. This new game introduces new controls and game mechanics to the series. See also DNF DUEL: the opening movie The “Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell – Deluxe Edition” contains 6 of the most important games of those timeless platform games: Starting with “Ninja JaJaMaru-kun“ (1985, NES), progressing to “Super Ninja-kid“ (1994, SNES) and culminating with the brand new 2022 game “Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell”. Buy Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell Deluxe Edition For Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch following this link at the price of €49.99. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing the game on Amazon through this box!

Who do we recommend Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell Deluxe Edition to?

The immediate gameplay of Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell makes the title accessible to everyone, while the availability of all the other games in the franchise can only attract the attention of historical enthusiasts. The combat system is easy both to learn and to deepen, giving a few hours of sincere fun also driven by the numerous objectives within the game. As for the porting of the old titles, it is certainly too simple and more fine in itself than the rest of the contents of the collection, but it is worth owning them even just to try them and observe a very distant type of video game in the modern setting we are at now used to. Nintendo Switchconsole on which we played this deluxe editionis undoubtedly the best choice to fall back on if you don’t know where to buy given the portable convenience of the hybrid of Nintendo.

Perfect for quick games

Challenging at the right point

The presence of the other titles in the series makes the Deluxe Edition more than complete Some fights are overly frustrating

Porting of other titles a bit lazy