“Today is the 20th anniversary of the Ninja Gaiden series. Since the release of the first Ninja Gaiden on March 2, 2004, we have always felt great support and have listened carefully to the voices of our dedicated fans throughout the years,” reads the official message.

The message, signed Fumihiko Yasuda therefore remember the fact that March 2, 2024 was the launch day of Ninja Gaiden, originally released as an exclusive for the first Xbox and then brought years later to other platforms.

Ninja Gaiden accomplishes 20 years today, and Team Ninja rightfully so celebrated the anniversary with a post from the official account on

A long history of action

An image from the recent Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

“Your enthusiasm is genuinely welcomed and appreciated, so we want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Team Ninja will continue to dedicate ourselves to creating exciting games for everyone, so we hope to count on your continued support and we look forward to to share what awaits us in the future.”

It should be noted that the anniversary, as well as the entire message, is aimed at reboot of the series, which occurred precisely with the 2004 Ninja Gaiden on the first Xbox, but the series actually has chapters prior to this one and is even older and well rooted in the classic era of 8 and 16 bits starting from 1988.

However, it was initially known by different names depending on the localizations: the Japanese original was in fact Ninja Ryūkenden, translated as Ninja Gaiden in North America and Shadow Warriors in Europe. The unified name of Ninja Gaiden was adopted starting in 2004 with the game we are talking about in this case.

Recently, we saw a re-release of the old chapters with Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection.