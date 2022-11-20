A few hours after the confirmation of its existence, another rumor emerges about the possible authors of the reboot from Ninja Gaidenwhich according to an insider may have been entrusted to Platinum Games.

The idea is undoubtedly fascinating and fitting with the genre and characteristics of the game in question, being an action game somewhat in line with the curriculum of the Japanese team. The voice started from Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Bakeran insider who actually has a decidedly fluctuating curriculum, so we don’t quite know how to take the question.

However, it is true that the choice would be rather appropriate and moreover it would be in line with what was previously reported, i.e. that the project would be entrusted to a external team compared to Team Ninja.

Indeed, considering that the latter are already busy on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Rise of the Ronin, it is easy to imagine that they may have outsourced the Ninja Gaiden reboot to an external team, and considering the relevance of the franchise it would certainly make a great pleasure to see it managed by PlatinumGames.

In the past few hours, Team Ninja announced that there are reboots of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive in the works, during a conference at Korea G-Star, but without adding further details. Last September, the issue of Ninja Gaiden had already surfaced, with the developers reporting that the series could return, but entrusted to other developers.