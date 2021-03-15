Upon confirmation that the launch of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on June 10 On both Xbox, Playstation and Switch consoles, as well as PC, there is interesting information on the performance of games. As they have discovered, Ninja Gaiden Master Collection games will run at 4K and 60fps according to the Microsoft Store. There is no indication of possible improvements for the new consoles, however, it was confirmed at the time that they would work through backward compatibility.

Taking into account the functionalities on the Microsoft Store product, we can see that it is indicated that the games of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection will run at 4K and 60fps, including 60fps +, which can serve as an indication to confirm that there will be compatibility with higher rates. This nuance seems to be something that may indicate some upgrade for Xbox Series X / S, but not much else. That clue may even refer to the fact that it would be a game that reaches the new options offered by Xbox FPS Boost.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is that game that will bring back the first three games of the Sigma series, with Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge. With this, Team Ninja has not come to give indications about a possible new project that brings new installments of the saga, but it cannot be denied that its arrival can serve as an incentive to propose a new project.

Based on the product description of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, we found some details, like that edition Deluxe will include the soundtrack and a digital art book that include still images and music tracks from the saga. For the reservation, or pre-purchase, of the game you will get a special discount.

Enjoy 3 games of the NINJA GAIDEN saga in a single title. They are all as fun as you remember, keeping up with the frenetic action of the original games.

Get ready to fight fearsome opponents! Besides Ryu Hayabusa, there are also 4 other playable characters: Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi. Join forces with your favorite characters and freely switch between them during battle. The heroines included in this version are identical to those in the original installments. Also, playable characters and scenes (modes) vary for each game. All previously released DLC outfits and game modes are included in this installment. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, the other characters will also be able to choose from different outfits, allowing you to enjoy the spectacular battles with the appearance you prefer.

