After weeks of protests, Koei Tecmo finally has updated the pitiful one PC version of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, which has finally gotten some basic features, like full screen booting and a sensible menu to quit the game.

As you may recall, the PC version of the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection was really shabby, so much so that the patch 1.0.0.1, the one we’re talking about, adds features that you won’t struggle to recognize as standard for the platform. For example, the 1440p resolution has been added to the startup options (with a rendering resolution of 2560 x 1440); as already mentioned, now the game starts in full screen mode (before it started in a window and it was not possible to set the full screen from the internal options, but you had to do it by manually setting some Steam parameters); now pressing ALT + Enter the three games of the collection switch from full screen mode to window mode; in full screen mode the mouse cursor is no longer displayed; in window mode, closing the window closes the games; added the ability to end games from the pause menu.

Koei Tecmo has also promised that he will add some graphics options in future updates … we hope it doesn’t keep you waiting too long.

For the rest we remind you that the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is also available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.