In recent days there have been many rumors that have followed one another regarding two of the biggest franchises of Team Ninja, namely Dead or Alive And Ninja Gaiden, with the Korean gaming convention held in Busan being the scene of several news stories and statements. However, this time the news comes from Twitter, and in contrast to what had turned off spirits, it seems that a new title of Ninja Gaiden is already planned, and that it will be taken care of by none other than Platinum Games.

Like the other news, also in this case it’s just a rumora statement that does not have any kind of confirmation at the moment. To “throw” this stone on the net was the former co-founder of XboxEra Shpeshal Nickwhich through a twitter on the well-known social network has released a dry message as its status:

ok bugger it, been told the studio signed on to make Ninja Gaiden is Platinum — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) November 20, 2022

Without being able to translate the first three words, which we could define as a “liberating exclamation”, in the rest of the message Nick says «I was told that the studio that was hired to create Ninja Gaiden is Platinum»

If this statement were true, some of the vague statements and hypotheses made in recent days would therefore be justified, including those that wanted the return of the franchise with a reboot.