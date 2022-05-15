Ninja Gaiden it is certainly a series that has made many players fall in love: well now its creator, Tomonobu Itagakihas officially announced that it is working on a new game.

Itagaki some time ago had opened a new studio called Valhalla Games Studios: under this study the creator had published Devil’s Third, a title that was not very successful and Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 for the Japanese market. Unfortunately the studio closed its doors in 2021, but now it looks like something is stirring for the creative.

This announcement came quite by surprise, as the Japanese designer has remained out of the spotlight since closing his studio. It was the creator of Ninja Gaiden himself who announced that he was working on a new title through his social media, where he promised that he will publish all the news on this new and mysterious game.

According to Tomonobu Itagaki’s Facebook page, he now has a new Twitter account where he will be sharing more about the new game he’s working on: @ItagakiApex

