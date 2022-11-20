THE reboot from Ninja Gaiden And Dead or Alive I am in processing: Team Ninja announced it during a keynote at the Korea G-Star conference, even without providing details on the projects in question, which therefore remain shrouded in mystery for the moment.

Both franchises have recently returned to the market, specifically with the remastered collection Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (here the review) and with Dead or Alive 6 (here the review), both welcomed with moderate enthusiasm by the fans.

However, the reboots refer to a reworking of the beginnings of the two series, which date back respectively to 2004 for the second Ninja Gaiden trilogy and 1996 for the arcade version of Dead or Alive, in both cases under the direction of Tomonobu Itagaki.

In reality, already a few months ago there was talk of a return of Ninja Gaiden, perhaps entrusted to other developers, and it is possible that that type of setting has remained, therefore that Team Ninja will not be directly involved in the development.