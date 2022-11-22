In response to reports from the Korean press in recent days, according to which they are in the works reboot of the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive seriesTeam Ninja decided to clarify the situation, declaring to the VGC portal that they do not have no official news to be revealed for the two brands, included “(if and) when” they will return.

The apparent announcement of the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive reboots had been reported by some South Korean newspapers following the Team Ninja keynote that took place on the occasion of the Korea G-Star conference, where the two series had been mentioned talking about the future of the studio.

Evidently the statements have been misunderstood by the Korean press or exaggerated by Western newspapers, as confirmed by the words of creative director Tom Lee.

“Both Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden are both long-running franchises for Team Ninja. These celebrated titles are synonymous with our studio’s history and reputation,” Lee told VGC.

“It goes without saying that when discussing the development of our past and future projects, both of these major titles cannot go unmentioned. However, there are currently no details or information to share on any of these franchises.”

“Like many of our devoted fans, we share the excitement over the return of these beloved titles. And we’ll be sure to provide a proper update (if and) when that day comes.”

Kasumi, one of the female fighters from Dead or Alive

That doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see more Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden games in the future, or a reboot of one or both series. However, it is clear that at the moment Team Ninja is absorbed by other titles, including Rise of the Ronin and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and has no concrete or mature enough project to present to fans.