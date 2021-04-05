One of the most popular franchises in Tecmo is back thanks to its remastered collection. Since the premiere of Ninja Gaiden 3, there have been no new titles in the saga, and the fact is that its third part did not measure up to the previous games created by Tomonobu Itagaki.

In the words of the director of Team ninja, Fumihiko yasuda, «there are chances of a new game«, But made it clear that Ninja gaiden 4 will depend on the success of your Master Collection.

In Gamerant You have the full interview, in which he tells us about the possibilities of seeing a new game in the franchise and the launch of this collection. In the words of Yasuda, «TAfter the launch of Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, we saw the path the series should follow and we have an idea of ​​where to go, we know what Ninja Gaiden is«.

«Action games have changed over time, so we must know how to evolve the concept. Ryu Hayabusa is very important to Team Ninja and I think it is a great opportunity to show that he is the best ninja in the world«.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, which we remember will contain the sigma editions of the titles: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3. It will be available from June 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.