As is well known, a few years ago the topic of streamers on the streaming platform was quite fashionable. Twitch, a site that grew with this type of creators who were not limited to just leaving videos published on a website, but interacting directly with those who consume their work. Inside this around a boy named Tyler Blevinsbetter known as Ninjamade a name for himself by broadcasting his games of Fortnitesince it is part of the competitive battle royale community of Epic Games.

However, things have not been perfect for the young man despite always earning thousands of dollars from donations from followers or victories in tournaments, given that for a couple of weeks people felt he was mysterious and somewhat removed from the networks, since I no longer streamed as much as before. And just a few hours ago he made known the reason behind the behavior, with news that was not seen coming and that must be treated with the greatest possible care.

Through social networks, Ninja has commented that he was diagnosed with a type of cancer called Melanoma:

Alright I'm still in a bit of shock but I want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. Item… —Ninja (@Ninja) March 26, 2024

Alright, I'm still a little in shock, but I want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went to a dermatologist for an annual skin and mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages. Another dark spot appeared nearby, so today they did a biopsy and removed a larger area around the melanoma in hopes that under the microscope they will see clear edges that are not melanoma and we will know we have it. I appreciate hoping to find this early, but take it as a public service announcement (PSA) to get your skin checked.

For those who do not have it in mind, melanoma is a type of skin cancer that begins in melanocytes. Melanocytes are cells that produce the pigment that gives color to the skin. The pigment is called melanin and is usually found on sun-exposed skin, but it can appear in the eyes or, rarely, inside the body. Luckily, they have detected this disease in Ninja in the early stages, so they have already started treatment so that it has some type of brake.

With this in mind, the streamer has invited those who follow him to undergo an annual medical examination to rule out future complications.

Editor's note: It is incredible to know how people who also take good care of themselves can suffer from these serious cases. I hope they find a way to counteract this and get the boy back to normal.