Ninja BladeFromSoftware’s game dating back to 2009, has been removed from Steam. There is currently no information on the motivation behind this choice. The only information available is that the game was removed from sale “at the request of the publisher”.

Ninja Blade is FromSoftware’s latest pre-soulslike game. In other words, shortly after the release of this video game, the Japanese company released Demon’s Souls. It took years for FromSoftware to become a company known for this genre and obviously over time the team has also made other games, such as Armored Core or the more recent Deracine. Ninja Blade, however, represents the last “classic” action game before the start of the souls-like era.

The protagonist of Ninja Blade

At this time we have no information regarding the reason for removal. It is a single player game, so it cannot be a choice linked to the shutdown of the servers. There Steam page of the game is still available, anyway. The average user is 58% with 300 reviews: this is not a game of particular quality.

There official description of Ninja Blade reads: “It was July 7, 2011. During the investigation into illegal arms trafficking, the peacekeepers encountered an unclassified carnivorous species occupying a small village in North Africa. These violent creatures were easily provoked and were resistant to attack. conventional. ”

FromSoftware has certainly improved since the days of Ninja Blade. Elden Ring, the company’s latest game, is a hit, especially on Steam. In case you want to play it on the Steam Deck, know that the battery lasts 93 minutes with Elden Ring.