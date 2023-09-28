The Iraqi News Agency quoted Murtada Asaad Al-Shabki, “a friend of the groom Revan,” as saying, “What happened on the night of the disaster was not caused by fireworks alone. Yes, the fireworks touched part of the ceiling of the hall, but before that, the cooling devices were burning without anyone paying attention to them.” The cooling equipment fire continued for more than half an hour, which helped spread the fire in the walls.”

He added, “One of the people informed the owner of the hall that the cooling devices had been turned off, without knowing that they were burning and the wall behind them had burned with them.”

Murtada explained that “the number of attendees was 1,100 people,” stressing that “entire families were buried and the search for the remains of charred bodies continued and an attempt was made to determine their identity through the remains of their clothes.”

He continued, saying: “The owner of the hall disappeared as if what happened in his hall was an easy matter,” pointing out that “the bride has lost 9 people from her family so far, while the groom has now lost 3 people from his family, and no one from Al-Hamdaniya has slept for more than 24 hours.” The screaming and wailing echo to other cities. Our screaming and crying have not stopped since yesterday. We are a city in a collective catastrophe.”

He pointed out that “the number of attendees was divided into two halves. Those who were close to the door were able to exit with difficulty, while the other half of the hall rushed to the bathrooms or the back tables in the hope of escaping. There was only one exit and one entrance in the hall. The greed of the owner of the place made us bury ourselves.” Entire families, and we are looking for other families who are missing until now.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh Governorate and visited those injured in the Hamdaniyah district fire incident, and directed that the maximum penalties be imposed on those who were negligent and negligent in the fire.

Iraqi sources reported on Thursday that 50 percent of those injured in the Hamdaniya fire were in critical condition, while the Ministry of Interior announced that 93 deaths and more than 100 injuries had been recorded.

In a statement, the Iraqi Interior Ministry stated that preliminary investigations indicate that the accident resulted from the absence of safety conditions, adding that the final results of the investigation will be announced soon and all those involved will be held accountable.