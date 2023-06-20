“It was me, I killed her“. The 60-year-old accountant confessed to the murder of his ninety-year-old mother, who was found dead at dawn on the morning of Thursday 1 June in her apartment in via Monteverdi in Pistoia. The man assumed responsibility for the murder, during the interrogation made before the deputy prosecutors Linda Gambassi and Lombardo De Gaudio, in charge of the investigations, without however being able to explain the reasons.

“There are no other subjects involved in the affair – said his defender, the lawyer Francesco Stefani -. My client did not explain the reason for the gesture. Certainly the climate of exasperation that you have experienced in recent years has something to do with it, which perhaps led you to make the gesture during the discussion “.

On 5 June Ruscio was stopped by the carabinieri and taken to prison on charges of escaping house arrest, where he was serving a 12-month sentence for fraud. On 1 June, in order to go to his elderly mother’s house, he had in fact violated the provisions of the supervisory court which allowed him to leave his home only between 10 and 12 in the morning.