On Thursday, August 18, the Motorsport school in association with Motorcyclist Magazine and KickXstart Magazine back to the golden decade of the sports bike: the illustrious 90s. Relive the years of the 916s, R7s, Fireblades, CBRs, ZXRs, GSX-Rs, other FZRs or YZFs.

On that day, one slot is fully reserved for nineties superbikes, good for four times twenty minutes of riding with an open exhaust. In addition, a separate paddock has been reserved for the 90’s superbikes, and the participants are offered a free barbecue at the end of the day.

A parade is organized at exactly 4.40 pm for visitors who have come to have a look on their nineties superbike. Even if you do not participate in the circuit sessions, it is certainly worthwhile to come down to Zolder on August 18.

You can not only ride along with the parade, but there is also a pop-up museum with just about all nineties superbikes that matter, and there is also a separate parking lot for those who come to take a look with their 90s superbike.

Come to Zolder on August 18 and immerse yourself in the images, sounds and smells of the great 90s.

What: Nineties Superbikes • free riding with open exhaust, pop-up museum and barbecue

True: Circuit Zolder – Terlaemen 30 – 3550 Heusden-Zolder

When: Thursday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register: through this link

Price: € 199 for 4 sessions circuit driving + BBQ

FREE for visitors with a 90’s SUPERBIKE including exclusive 90’s paddock