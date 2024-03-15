













We are just a few days away from the premiere of X-Men 97, which will bring back one of the 90s series par excellence. Those who grew up in that era surely have very fond memories of this cartoon and its unforgettable introduction.

Now a whole new generation will be able to learn what made this a classic. This made us think about some series from the same decade that deserve a new time in the spotlight. After all, the 90s are the new 80s and nostalgia is sure to make them have some success.

Other nineties series that must return

If they already made X-Men 97, why not other 90s Marvel series?

Marvel was quite active in the cartoon world during the nineties. We cannot forget that Spider-Man, Hulk, The Fantastic Four and even Iron Man had their nineties series. Although any of them have the potential to return, we want more than a couple of them.

The Spider-Man series of the 90s is perhaps the most successful after the X-Men. It is also one of the most memorable, since in its episodes it adapted some quite iconic arcs, such as those of Venom and Kraven that are so popular now. Furthermore, he did everything with a quite serious tone for the time. It could surely succeed today.

Another of Marvel's most remembered nineties series is the Hulk. It also served to give more popularity and depth to the emerald giant. It had shades of the 70's series with Bruce Banner in constant escape. In addition, he made villains like The Leader and Abomination better known.

Maybe they could give Iron Man and the Fantastic Four a new chance. The first one is already very loved by the MCU movies and Marvel's first family will barely enter this universe, so they could use this to increase their popularity. However, their series in the nineties were not as popular, so we are not so sure that a comeback will work for them.

Maybe it's time to return another anthropomorphic animal heroes

Due to the popularity of The ninja turtles other animal heroes began to arrive on the screens. There are nineties series that introduced us to heroic ducks, dinosaurs, cats and other creatures. One of the most popular of the time was Mars motorathons.

The premise was quite simple, but very cool. A group of anthropomorphic mice from Mars arrive on Earth after escaping from an alien race that destroyed their society. All to find that this same race is already here, so they decide to become heroes to not let humanity suffer the same fate.

Mars motorathons It was quite popular in its time. In fact, it lasted three seasons and even had its own video game for the Super Nintendo.. Even today many remember them, so a return will be quite feasible and could even be successful.

Since we are with nineties animal series, another successful one that deserves to return is Street Sharks. This followed a group of young people whose DNA was combined with that of different sharks. Each episode introduced new mutant animals made to defeat them.

It was also very popular at the time, lasted three seasons and had a successful toy line. In addition, a spin-off emerged from it based on some dinosaur warriors who supported them in some episodes.. So they will surely also be very welcomed by fans if they decide to return.

What are the chances that these nineties series will return?

Interestingly while doing this article we found out that most of our picks belong to Disney. So it will depend on them if any of these 90s series come back to life or not. Maybe if X-Men 97 is successful they will be encouraged to give Marvel's a chance. In fact, it is already rumored that Peter Parker from the nineties will appear in this reboot of the mutants.

Mars motorathons It is the luckiest of these series, since its return is already planned. Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for giving life to Deadpool, announced that he and his production house are working on a reboot. Although there is no new news so far, it could be interesting to see what he can do with this series.

Finally we have Street Sharks who in 2024 celebrate their 30th anniversary. For this reason, Mattel has already announced that they will sell their toys again. They should take the opportunity to also release new seasons of the cartoon. What other 90s series would you like to see back?

