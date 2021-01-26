Mona Al Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

A woman in her nineties recovered from Covid-19, after spending more than seven months in hospital, including two months in a coma.

In detail, Noha Salih, the granddaughter of the ninetieth lady, who accompanied her grandmother (Zahia Al-Baytem 93 years old) on her treatment trip, explained that her grandmother was on a visit to the UAE in December 2019, and she was infected with the new Corona virus on April 21, 2020, which affected her greatly although she She was not suffering from any chronic diseases and was in good health, despite being over 93 years old.

She indicated that her grandmother’s infection with Covid-19 caused her to go into a coma for two months, during which she stayed at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, but during that period she did not succumb to the virus, at a time when everyone expected that there was no hope for her recovery, pointing out that her grandmother is the mother of 12 of all of them. Outside the UAE, they were in constant contact to know their mother’s health condition, and they expressed their gratitude and thanks for the level of health care their mother received in the UAE.

Noha Saleh explained that her grandmother entered intensive care a week after she was infected with the new Corona virus due to the complications she suffered from, and then she fell into a coma, which she woke up after two months of intensive treatment, and thus she was transferred to the Amana Healthcare Center to receive care as she breathes through a respirator from Through an opening in the neck, in addition to a feeding tube.

She said: “My grandmother suffered all this period due to the effect of the virus on her.

She stated that her grandmother left the hospital on November 18, 2020, and returned home, and she is able to walk and eat normally without the need for a feeding tube, and that the breathing hole in the neck is completely closed and currently she is breathing normally without the need for a respirator.

She added, “Health services in the UAE are beyond description, a fact that exceeded global standards. Health and humanity meet here.”