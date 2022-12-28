Barry Croft Jr., one of the men who planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan, is sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison. American media write that about the appeal verdict that the judge in Michigan pronounced on Wednesday. On Thursday, Croft’s companion Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Croft, a Delaware truck driver, was the mastermind behind the plan, according to the prosecutor. He was part of the militia that wanted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, including by blowing up a bridge to slow down police. The FBI infiltrated the group and thus collected the evidence with which Croft, among others, has now been convicted.

Whitmer criticized Trump when the kidnapping plan came out in 2020, because she felt that the then US president was not doing enough against far-right militias. In last month’s election, Gretchen was re-elected as governor, at the expense of a pro-Trump candidate. She will be sworn in again on January 1.

Barry Croft Jr. Delaware Department of Justice photo via AP