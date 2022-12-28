A group of extremists intended to capture Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation residence with the intention of unleashing a civil war ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
The two organizers of the failed 2020 attempted kidnapping of Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received the longest sentences for domestic terrorism yet in the highest-profile case in recent years. Extremists Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 47, members of the militia
