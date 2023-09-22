It was the week of Budget Day and the General Political Considerations. A week that we traditionally end with an extra long episode of Hague Affairs in which we talk about that APB.

It was an atypical debate, now that the cabinet has fallen. Some faction leaders will not return or will be party leaders for the November elections. We saw old pain, irritations and disturbed relationships. But also new coalitions and a striking number of negotiations in the Chamber benches. Now that Mark Rutte is leaving as Prime Minister and the coalition no longer exists, everything was suddenly open. Seven editors join political editor Guus Valk in the studio and talk about what they noticed in the debates this week.

