A gesture for the planet. Nineteen meal delivery players signed a charter with the Ministry of Ecological Transition on Monday, February 15, where they pledged, among other things, to reduce their plastic packaging, a statement said. Among the flagship measures is a target of 50% of packaging delivered that is plastic-free for single use by January 1, 2022, then 70% by January 1, 2023.

To fight against waste and over-packaging, 19 players in the delivered catering sector sign a commitment charter with the @gouvernementFR ✅ Reduce single-use plastic containers and packaging, develop reuse and better recycle them. pic.twitter.com/XUDjn0qD6z – Ministry of Ecology (@Ecologie_Gouv) February 15, 2021

The signatories also promise the end of the systematic delivery of cutlery and sauces from March 1, 2021, as well as the launch of 12 experiments to re-use the containers for dishes, including deposit systems. The charter also sets a target of 100% recyclable packaging by January 1, 2022. In total, “ten concrete commitments structure this charter, allowing the signatories to be actors of the ecological transition in their respective fields”, said the ministry in a press release, adding that three NGOs are accompanying and supporting the process.

The list of signatory players includes online meal ordering platforms (Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Tiptoque, CoopCycle, Stuart), “virtual restaurants” operating from a central kitchen (Frichti, Nestor, Popchef, Foodchéri, Foodles , Saveurs et Vie), companies offering packaging reuse or deposit services (Uzaje, Green Go, Reconcil, En box le plat, Pyxo), and manufacturers and suppliers of packaging or containers (Metro, Pyrex, Arc International). More than 200 million meals were delivered in 2019, generating more than 600 million single-use packaging that ended up in our trash cans, according to figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

“This market is growing steadily, by 20% per year. And the health crisis only reinforces this trend”, points out the ministry. “A monitoring committee will meet regularly and a communication on the progress of the commitments will be carried out every six months. The ministry will lead the process and support the reuse experiments carried out by the players in the restoration delivered, with the support of the ‘Ademe “, the ecological transition agency, details the press release.