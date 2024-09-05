Mexico City.– With a drastic change of look, in which she left behind her brown hair to now be a super blonde girl, Ninel Conde has not only surprised her fans but also boasts of being a sought-after artist.

The curvy woman, who lives in Miami with her husband José Ángel González, changed the color of her hair because she is about to turn years old and wanted to look better, bolder and sexier.

“El Bombón Asesino,” 47, turned to celebrity hairstylist and colorist Enrique Guzmán to find the look she wanted. So she visited the image expert’s studio located in Miami’s financial district called Brickell to find a better version of herself and ended up thrilled with the results, according to the stylist.

“We gave her a makeover. I’ve been working with Ninel on her hair for about four years now, and this time we wanted a change: to make her super blonde, with much longer extensions for a radical change, because she remembers that her birthday is coming up,” said the stylist.

“She’s had this idea of ​​looking different for a while now. She has a light brown base, and what we did was do a combination of techniques like balayage with small lights to illuminate the base, and a super marked contour.” Guzmán, who on October 26 will give a Master Class in Miami in which Ninel will be one of the presenters, said that the work he did on the Mexican was a “celebrity balayage.” “It was a super drastic change. I work with a super good team with whom we do the work as quickly as possible, and we spent about three hours with her. It was a short time to have done what we did. It was a color change, a base change and extensions. This makes her look much younger, gives her much more light, she looks fresher,” explained the expert in a telephone interview. When Ninel saw herself all blonde in the mirror her expression was one of surprise, shared Guzmán. “It was like: ‘wow!’ And your face changes, you saw her on social media super active, she was super happy. I think hair is a super important accessory for women, which gives you all your personality,” said the stylist. “We are fortunate to know Ninel personally, and she has a very nice personality. To start with, she is a girl with a very positive attitude, with an impressive discipline. Ninel has a discipline to take care of herself in everything, that says a lot about herself, about her attitude towards life. “Her husband was here (in the salon) with her for a while. The truth is that Ninel is happy, it is like one of the happiest stages we have seen her in, and she is also newly married.” Through her social networks, Ninel only shared that she is in high demand after surprising us as a blonde. “345 unread WhatsApps, 152 unread emails, 3420 Instagram inboxes, 3545 unread Instagram comments, 20 interview requests… Me,” she wrote.