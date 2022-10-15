Mexico. Emmanuel, the little son of Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina will be 8 years old and for this reason she sends him an emotional message through social networks, Well, he hasn’t been able to see him and live with him for months.

Ninel Conde has lamented on several television programs and on her social networks not being able to see her son as she would like, this for two years, because supposedly Giovanni Medina, the boy’s father, does not let her see him.

During a meeting with the media in CDMX, Ninel takes the opportunity to tell her little one something moving because October 21 is her birthday and several news portals broadcast it:

“Emmanuel, I love you son, you are going to grow up and I will always be here for you, always, the day you want, that you know that your mother has always been, I will be here, I love you. Happy birthday Emmanuel, I love you.

Ninel and her son Emmanuel. instagram photo

Regarding Ninel’s legal situation before Giovanni, he said that he could not speak much because the lawyers prevent him from doing so, and what can come out of his mouth “can be used against him.”

“I requested the change to see my son yesterday, for about 20 days; the judge took a long time to answer and said that he was going to give the counterpart (Giovanni Medina) a hearing, and the counterpart never answered, and I am not going to to be able to see again.”

Ninel, originally from the State of Mexico, reiterates that she has not seen her son for two years and it is something difficult and painful for her, “but the judge is very biased and a challenge is going to be filed because it is already very evident.”

Giovanni Medina has stated that he wants the minor to live with his mother, but Ninel Conde assures that the reality is different.

“I don’t know what to say anymore, I already cried, I already screamed, I already kicked, but that’s how we’re taking it, it’s been two months since I can see it, the bond is breaking more and more, and I don’t see the willingness that I can see to the kid.”

Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina they have sued each other for different reasons and to this day they cannot agree so that the child can live with her, even in several television programs they have made strong statements about each other.