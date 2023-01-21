Mexico.- After it was officially announced that RBD I would return to the scenarios to carry out a world tour with “Soy Rebelde Tour” through different cities in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, social networks exploded with the returned from the musical phenomenon of the 2000’s.

In recent days, the trends of “RBD” and “Soy Rebelde Tour” have been one of the trending topics in Mexico and the one that has had the most interaction in the last few hours, by thousands of fans around the world, celebrating RBD’s return to the stage.

Likewise, the Mexican singer and actress Ninel Conde he did not want to be left behind with all the phenomenon that is causing the return of RBD on social networks and through his official Instagram account reminded of his character from Alma Rey with a message of “Remembering is living” as well as some photographs reliving the iconic moments of the interpreter in the Mexican soap opera “Rebelde”.

In addition, to place the musical themes of “Rebel” which was interpreted by the 46-year-old actress and the successful theme of “Rebelde” interpreted by Maite Perroni, Anahí, Dulce María, Christopher Uckermann, Christian Chávez and Pocho Herrera in some stories along with the photos where He recalled his character as Alma Rey in networks after the return of RBD to the stage.

It should be remembered that Ninel Conde was part of the official cast of the Mexican soap opera “Rebelde” that premiered in 2004 and where she played the character of “Alma Rey” who was Roberta’s mother (Dulce María) and close friend of Mía Colucci ( Anahí).

Until now It has not been confirmed if the singer and actress will also be part of the “Soy Rebelde Tour” As a special guest, however, users have reacted to Ninel Conde’s publication with comments demanding that the singer be part of the concerts that RBD has scheduled for Mexico City in November and December 2023.

“I love you Alma Rey the most”, “Always a doll”, “The most beautiful and disciplined rebel”, “Alma Rey we love you at the RBD concert”, ”We love you for the RBD tour”, “You have always been a goddess”, “We want to see you in concert”, “The godmother of RBD”, are some of the reactions by fans in the publication of Ninel Conde where remembers his character Alma Rey in networks after the return of RBD to the stage.