Ninel Conde He does his thing on the Internet and surprises his fans again, now he does it with a video that is too risqué with which he promotes his exclusive adult content on the platform. onlyfans.

Through Reels of instagramthe artist of 46 years She is featured modeling an amazing swimsuit designed to only sit next to her skin and receives quite a few positive comments, though many are not so happy with its content anymore.

Some of Ninel’s fans say “scared” of the drastic physical change that the Mexican singer is going through, because they assure that she looks unrecognizable and every day that passes is another, a theme that has been chasing her for some time.

“Happy Friday!” Says the description of the Ninel Conde video in which she shows off her enormous curves in a tiny swimsuit that leaves nothing to the imagination, stealing sighs.

Ninel Conde promotes her exclusive content, but her fans say they are “scared”

This is how the famous motivates her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account, where the content that is published is uncensored, something that few celebrities have encouraged, but those who have done so have achieved success.

For Conde OnlyFans it is one more source of income, since unlike other influencers, she is a renowned actress and singer in Mexico and also recognized in the United States and other Latin American countries.

