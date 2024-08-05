Mexico City.- Singer and actress Ninel Conde surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing a series of photos where she looks unrecognizable, as her features appear thinner, her lips fuller and her face smaller.

On social media, fans of the “Bombón Asesino” singer believe that she has had some cosmetic work done and even think that she looks 20 years younger.

“Surely Ninel Conde did something else besides getting Botox injections, she looks like she’s 20 years old and a few weeks ago she didn’t look like that,” wrote a user on the X platform.

The 47-year-old singer has recently caused controversy for her facial changes. In fact, a few months ago, Internet users compared her to a UFO.

“Ninel Conde stretches her skin so much that she’s about to turn into a UFO. If she’s so pretty, I don’t understand why she resorts to these treatments,” wrote one user on Instagram.

Through stories, the interpreter of “Callados” shared that Harrison Crab was in charge of doing her makeup for her show in Nicaragua, where she also caused a stir.

“The most adrenaline-filled moment of a show is just the minutes before going on stage! Hearing them scream when they mention my name is my favorite vitamin! What’s your favorite photo?” Ninel Conde shared before her concert, where she looked unrecognizable.