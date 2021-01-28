Nine young people have been arrested after the brutal attack on a 15-year-old teenager on January 15 in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced yesterday, which specified that they are eight minors and one young adult. The attack took place in the Beaugrenelle neighborhood, near a shopping center, in the 15th district of the capital.

The beating of this young man of Ukrainian origin was recorded by security cameras in the area and the video went viral on social networks. The dissemination of the video caused a wave of indignation in France over the violence of the images. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin publicly denounced the attack, which he called “unprecedented savagery”.

Yuriy was beaten up by a dozen hooded youths for unknown reasons. They kicked, punched and hit him with bats or bars while he was lying on the ground, the video shows. After hitting him they fled in different directions. After the attack, Yuriy was admitted to a Parisian hospital, where he spent a week in an induced coma.

The nine suspects of the attack are being investigated for “attempted murder, association of criminals to commit a crime and robbery,” said sources from the Paris prosecutor’s office. The identification of Yuriy’s alleged attackers was made possible thanks to the security cameras in the area where the attack took place and those in the subway.

Authorities are investigating whether the beating was due to a settling of scores between rival youth gangs. Yuriy would be part of a gang of young people from the Beaugrenelle neighborhood, according to the newspaper Le Figaro, which cites sources close to the investigation. The nine suspects belonged to a rival gang from Vanves, a town on the outskirts of Paris. They would have wanted revenge on Yuriy and his friends, after another young man was attacked days before. This information has not yet been officially confirmed by the police.