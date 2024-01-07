Ceremonies to honor the victims of the January 2015 attacks, nine years ago, took place in Paris on Sunday.

The perpetrators of the jihadist attacks against Charlie Hebdo, Montrouge and HyperCasher in 2015 “wanted to destroy our freedoms and divide us”, but the French are “always united”, expressed, on Sunday, January 7, French President Emmanuel Macron in X (previously Twitter) to the victims of these attacks.

“Between January 7 and 9, 2015, France was the target of Islamist terrorism (…) we think of the 17 victims and their loved ones,” the president said on the social network.

“Nine years later. We think of the victims of Charlie Hebdo, of Hyper Cacher, of the police officers murdered by Islamist terrorism. Murdered because they embodied freedom of expression, did their duty or because they were Jews. We do not forget,” he said. For her part, the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne.

This Sunday, January 7, ceremonies were held in front of the site of the attacks, in the presence of the then head of state, François Hollande, and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

Also present were the president of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, the ministers Éric Dupond-Moretti (Justice), Clément Beaune (Transport) and Rima Abdul Malak (Culture), as well as the president of the Representative Council of the Jewish Institutions of France, Yonathan Arfi; the chief rabbi of France, Haïm Korsia, and the president of the Central Consistory of France, Elie Korchia.

The participating personalities first met in front of the former Paris headquarters of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, in the presence of its director, Laurent Sourisseau, known as 'Riss'. That is where brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi shot dead 11 people on January 7, 2015, including iconic figures from 'Charlie'.

Then, a few meters further, on Richard-Lenoir Boulevard, the tribute continued to the place where police lieutenant Ahmed Merabet was murdered by the Kouachi brothers when he tried to prevent their escape. Ahmed Merabet's sister Nabiha was present on Sunday.

The ceremonies concluded in front of the HyperCasher in Porte de Vincennes, where another jihadist, Amédy Coulibaly, killed four hostages, all Jews, on January 9, 2015, before being shot dead by police.

A last act of honor will take place on Monday in Montrouge (in the Hauts-de-Seine department), where municipal police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe was murdered on January 8, 2015 by Amédy Coulibaly.

Adapted from its French original

With AFP