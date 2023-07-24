Home page politics

Alexei Navalny was released from prison in 2018 at the end of a 30-day sentence – and then immediately arrested again. A former employee of his is now also in custody. © Dmitry Serebryakov/dpa

According to the Kremlin, the Navalny movement is considered “extremist”. This classification is now fatal to a former employee of the opposition. He must be in custody.

Moscow – A former associate of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to his team. Reason: allegations of extremism. Vadim Ostanin, the former head of Navalny’s office in Barnaul in western Siberia’s Altai Krai, was tried for “legal political work” and has now been convicted of “participation in an extremist organization,” Navalny’s team said on Monday.

According to extremism classification: All Navalny employees face penalties

“He spoke about corrupt people in the region and helped Altai residents to force their bureaucrats to work,” the statement said. After his arrest, the investigators put him under pressure to sign a guilty plea, which Ostanin refused to do.

In June 2021, the Russian judiciary had all of Navalny’s organizations classified as “extremist”., leaving employees and supporters at risk of prosecution, imprisonment and conviction. Dozens of Navalny’s comrades-in-arms went into exile to avoid prison. Ostanin and four other former employees of Navalny were arrested in Russia in December 2021.

According to information from those close to Navalny, Ostanin is being held in Barnaul under unsanitary conditions. He has therefore already lost 15 kilograms and is dependent on medication, which he is denied in prison.

Navalny himself became too in 2022 sentenced to nine years in prison on fraud charges, which he dismisses as politically motivated. A few days ago it became known that the Russian public prosecutor’s office against the Kremlin critic who was imprisoned in a penal camp is seeking a further 20 years in prison on charges of extremism. The new verdict against Navalny is expected on August 4. (as/AFP)