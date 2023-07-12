A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the United States for raping a detainee while in transit. Rogeric Hankins, 37, assaulted the woman during a stopover in a parking lot in Missouri.

In March 2020, according to prosecutors, Hankins was hired to transport the woman, who was on remand, from a prison in Olympia, Washington, to a prison in St. Paul, Minnesota. During a layover in Joplin, Missouri, he forced the woman into a restroom building and raped her there, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday. A DNA test upon arrival in Minnesota confirmed the woman’s story.

As a private prisoner transporter with Inmate Services Corporation, Hankins was hired more often to transport inmates who needed to be transferred to another state.

"The defendant sexually assaulted and violently assaulted a woman in his care, abusing his position of power and depriving her of her constitutional right to physical integrity," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Service. Rights Division in a statement.