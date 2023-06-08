He had also used acid after killing her

Breakthrough in the case of Sibora Gagani passed away in 2014. The ex confessed to have taken her life and nine years later the young girl’s family finally knows what happened to her, even if it is yet another case of feminicide. The The young woman’s body was found in Spain after a long time. The man allegedly tried to dissolve his body in acid.

Marco R., Sibora’s ex boyfriendconfessed to having taken the life of the young 22-year-old Italian-Albanian who disappeared in 2014. The last time they had seen her in Torremolinos, Spain, where she had gone to live with her partner, who turned into her executioner.

After 9 years, on June 7, 2023, the Spanish authorities found the girl’s body, hidden in a wooden crate between two walls in the house where the 22-year-old lived with her former partner. There isn’t there DNA confirmationbut the investigators have few doubts.

The 45-year-old Neptune man in the meantime he confessed. Spanish agents had arrested him in Spain for the alleged murder of his current girlfriend. In fact, 28-year-old Paula was killed at the end of May with 14 stab wounds while she was at home.

Sibora Gabani’s ex allegedly said he used acid to try to make the body disappear, which he then decided to wall up in his home, so as not to find any traces. After 9 years the case is closed.

The search of the house took place following another terrible death, that of the new partner. Marco R. had tried to escape, but a few hours later the police stopped him and took him to his cell.

After taking Paula’s life, the man also confessed to the other crime and from there the body was found.