Nine years after James’ great goal against Uruguay in Brazil 2014: relive it

This Wednesday marks the ninth anniversary of James Rodríguez’s great goal with the Colombian National Team, scored at Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The goal was at the mythical Maracana stadium, in the round of 16. Colombia won that match 2-0 and then fell to the host team.

The goal was even remembered by different accounts and opinion leaders.

Check out the annotation here.

9 years have passed since the wonderful goal by James Rodríguez 🇨🇴 against Uruguay in Brazil 2014. Sublime Colombian World Cup. Elegance, technique and efficiency. This work of art earned him the Puskás. From premium gallery.pic.twitter.com/bojJ2GJTG0 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 28, 2023

