Italy is in shock after the sudden death of a nine-year-old. His football team remembers him with a touching gesture.

Merano – The whole of Merano mourns the loss of young Thiago. The boy from Colombia lived with his family in Merano. On Tuesday (September 12th) he felt sick, something with his stomach, reports the Italian daily newspaper Alto Adige. After the nine-year-old vomited, his worried mother took him to the emergency room at the Tappeiner Hospital in Merano.

The ASD Olimpia Merano football team remembers their deceased comrade. © Screenshot/ASD Olimpia Merano

His health apparently deteriorated there, so he was transferred to Verona by helicopter on Thursday. He died in the hospital there on the night from Saturday to Sunday. It is still unclear what exactly led to the child’s death. Only an autopsy will provide information about this Alto Adige.

Sudden death: Football team mourns nine-year-old Thiago

Football players from ASD Olimpia Merano remember their deceased comrade with a touching gesture. © Screenshot/Collage/ASD Olimpia Merano

What remains is disbelief. Thiago loved playing football and had started training at the amateur sports club ASD Olimpia Merano in the last few weeks.

The sudden death hits his teammates and coaches hard. They all mourn the loss of their comrade. They remember Thiago with a special gesture. A photo on the club’s website and on Facebook shows them arm in arm on the soccer field. They put “Thiago” in colorful letters on the grass, including a red heart in midfield. “Bye Thiago, you will always remain in our hearts!” is the title of the photo.

