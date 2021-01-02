In Novosibirsk, a nine-year-old girl rolled down a hill and crashed to her death, reports the ngs.ru portal.

The Russian woman was driving a bun down the slope and crashed into metal fences. The portal’s source said that the schoolgirl went for a ride with her uncle and brothers.

They crossed the river and climbed to the ski base, where they let the girl slide down the slope alone. According to the source, she crashed into the metal fence of the lift at a speed of about 50 kilometers. “And that’s all. She died on the spot, ”said the source of the portal.

Now the Investigative Committee is clarifying information on this incident.

In December, in the Amur Region, a tourist fell into a coma, having ridden on a “cheesecake” on a snowy slope. Victoria, 32, pulled down the hill on a tubing and suffered a severe head injury. Doctors immediately hospitalized the victim in the regional hospital, where she underwent craniotomy. Several more people were injured that day on the hill from which Victoria left. In turn, the director of the base said that the slide was officially closed to the public, and a sign with a prohibition sign was installed next to it.