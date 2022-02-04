Veracruz.- A nine-year-old girl was murdered and sexually abused in the municipality of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, her mother was also found dead, according to local media, criminals had already come to the house to threaten the woman’s eldest son.

The events were recorded on the morning of this Thursday, February 3, in the Héroes de Nacozari neighborhood in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, the body of the woman, identified as María Alejandra, 43, and Lizani Alejandra “N”, nine years old, They were found inside the house where they lived.

Veracruz authorities have a line of investigation, they believe that it is for revenge against the eldest son who, supposedly, would be involved with criminal groups, and it will be the authorities who determine what happened.

Neighbors told the authorities that Mrs. María Alejandra had been visited by men on two occasions as they were looking for her eldest son, identified as Alexis Arnoldo, 24 years old.

After the discovery of the bodies, police elements arrived at the scene and carried out an operation to find the alleged aggressor(s), but there were no detainees.

According to the authorities, the bodies of the victims had gunshot wounds, the doors and windows of the house were not broken into, and Maria Alejandra “N”‘s car was missing, and the whereabouts of her eldest son are unknown.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were taken to the Forensic Medical Service, where an autopsy will be performed, in addition to the fact that an investigation folder has already been opened for the double homicide.

