There is great sadness and horror in the city north of Liverpool. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

A teenager is believed to have stabbed several children in the British coastal town of Southport. Doctors are fighting to treat the seriously injured. In one case, it was in vain.

Southport – A third child has died from his injuries following the knife attack in Stockport, England. The girl was nine years old, Merseyside Police said. The other two fatalities were a six-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl. Eight children and two adults are still being treated in hospitals. Some of the victims are still in a critical condition.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested after the crime. He is a 17-year-old. He was born to Rwandan parents in the Welsh capital Cardiff and, according to BBC information, had lived in the Southport area since 2013. The motive is still unclear. dpa