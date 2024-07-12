Mash: Child wounded in Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Shebekino suffered clinical death

In the Belgorod region, a nine-year-old boy who was injured in the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Shebekino on July 11, spent about ten minutes in a state of clinical death. Mash writes about this in Telegram.

As the publication learned, the child with serious injuries was taken to intensive care, where he became clinically dead on the operating table, but doctors managed to help him. According to doctors, the next 24 hours will show whether the schoolboy will survive.

Earlier, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that one of the children wounded in the shelling of Shebekino was in intensive care. According to him, the condition of the two minors is assessed as serious.

On July 11, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device into the courtyard of an apartment building in Shebekino. Five children who were playing on the playground at the time were injured. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the incident a terrorist attack.