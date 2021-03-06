All have been transferred to different health centers with multiple injuries and multiple injuries. An ambulance in front of a healthcare facility, in a file image. / Andrés Ribón / AGM

Nine workers were injured this Saturday afternoon at overturn the van in which they were driving in a field area of ​​Fortuna, on a dirt road near kilometer 11 of the RM-411 Fenazar-Fortuna highway. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, a call alerted of the accident after 4:00 p.m., in which it was indicated that fortunately those affected had been able to get out of the vehicle.

Three ambulances, one from the Emergency Service and a Mobile Emergency Unit, were transferred to the scene of the events. The ISSL Guard Technician and the Civil Guard were also informed, who sent a crew to the scene of the accident.

Doctors from the UME reported that once the wounded had been treated and stabilized, they were transferred with multiple injuries and multiple injuries to different health centers: 4 to the Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia, and 5 to the Reina Sofía Hospital in the capital. The personal details of the injured and the circumstances that led to the accident are currently unknown.